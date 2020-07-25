For Some Reason, Wash Trading Happens on Decentralized Exchanges Too By Cointelegraph

For Some Reason, Wash Trading Happens on Decentralized Exchanges Too
Decentralized exchanges are generally liked for their transparency and lack of custody, reducing the trust requirements in their operators.
Many centralized exchanges have been caught in a peculiar type of manipulation used to inflate their trading volumes. This was first highlighted by the Bitwise Report released in March 2019, which analyzed trading patterns on some of the platforms to conclude that up to 95% of reported trading volume at the time was essentially fake.
