Fleetwood Mac’s Co-Founder Peter Green Dies at 73

The former member of the iconic band has passed away in his sleep at the age of 73, several months after he was honored by former bandmates in a tribute concert.

Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 73.

A statement from a representative for the “Black Magic Woman” hitmaker at Swan Turton Solicitors said, “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.”

“A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

The blues star was born in Bethnal Green, London in 1946, and formed the chart-topping group with drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie in 1967.

Regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Green was the songwriter behind classic Fleetwood Mac hits including “Albatross”, “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)”, “Man of the World”, and “Oh Well”.

Green left the band after a final show in 1970 amid his struggles with mental health, which were exacerbated by his involvement with psychedelic drugs.

The star returned to music 1996 with the Splinter Group, performing mostly from his repertoire of classic blues. He was one of the eight members of Fleetwood Mac to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

In February (20), Fleetwood held a tribute concert to Green in London to honour his musical legacy, with special guests including Steven Tyler and Christine McVie.

“I wanted people to know that I did not form this band – Peter Green did,” Fleetwood told Rolling Stone ahead of the event. “And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years.”