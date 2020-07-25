Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73: Associated Press By

© . FILE PHOTO: Rarely seen guitarist Peter Green, of the original Fleetwood Mac band, performs his original song “B..
() – Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green has died at age 73, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing a statement from Green’s lawyers.
The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend, AP reported. The firm did not immediately return ‘ request for comment.
