Fears over pregnant Radford family teen after fans left concerned by picnic video

Fears are growing for a pregnant teenager after her followers spotted a concerning detail in a recent picnic video.

Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, shot to fame after having 22 children.

Now fans of the clan are worried about 18-year-old Millie claiming she ‘wasn’t herself’ in their latest video, reports The Mirror.

One concerned mum wrote on YouTube: “Millie looks really pale, it might be worth her having a blood test to check her iron levels.







(Image: Supplied)



“I didn’t realise my iron levels dropped at 33 weeks and I’m 36 weeks now and my iron tablets have made me feel like a new woman!

“Midwife said it’s so common at the end of pregnancy for them to drop! It could just be the lighting on the camera though.”

Another said: “Hope Millie is ok she’s going to be such an amazing mum as she has learnt from the best.

“Not long left for her now. I bet you are all so excited.

“Thanks for always doing lovely vlogs to share with us all.”

Supermum Sue, who had her first baby aged 13, confirmed she had also noticed a change in Millie.

She replied to the YouTube comment: “Yes I said the same to her the other day and she’s very tired so she’s going to get her bloods checked.

Millie is counting down the weeks until she gives birth in September to a girl who she has named Ophelia.









And earlier this week, the famous family who run their own bakery in Morecambe, Lancashire, enjoyed a picnic with a view joined by some of their 22 children.

Mum Sue, 45, and dad Noel, 49, gathered with the kids on blankets by a lake as they tucked into ham and cheese sandwiches, crisps and fruit before taking a dip in the water.

Charity Tommy’s, which provides accredited midwife-led pregnancy health information, said pregnancy is often the cause of iron-deficiency anaemia and advises expectant mums to have a blood test.

Millie and Sue are yet to post any further updates to their army of fans, but the teen has since posted on her Instagram Stories taking part in a Q,amp;A.

She previously revealed how her parents were delighted when she announced she was pregnant.

She had a six-month relationship with the baby’s father which now ended.

Millie, who absolutely dotes on and adores her siblings, previously said: “We didn’t use protection. I knew there was a risk of pregnancy but I didn’t think it’d be so easy.

“I didn’t worry about STIs, as I trusted him. I’d known him for years.

“My cycle is regular, so I knew I was pregnant. But I was scared of finding out for sure — and what Mum would say.

“As ‘two-three weeks pregnant’ flashed up, I knew instantly I was keeping the baby. My fear immediately turned to excitement.”

At the of her pregnancy announcement, mum Sue was also expecting daughter Heidie.

Millie added: “It’s weird that my baby will have an aunt who is only five months older. But it means they’ll hopefully be really close.”