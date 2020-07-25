Fans Defend NeNe Leakes After ‘RHOA’ Newcomer LaToya Ali Drags Her

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 has yet even to air but newcomer LaToya Ali is here for a smoke with co-star NeNe Leakes. In an Instagram comment, the Canadian YouTube personality came after NeNe, saying that she “lack empathy for black women.”

Explaining her accusation, LaToya, who is also known as LaToya Forever, added, “As a result of your ‘diva’ behavior my aunt lost her contract in Toronto because of your comments towards black women, leaving a black woman’s job in jeopardy. Remember when you appeared on the shopping channel?”

In response to the claims, NeNe was quick to drop some receipts to prove her innocence. Taking to her Twitter account, the 52-year-old Bravo personality shared a screenshot of someone sharing an account of what actually happened to LaToya’s aunt.

“that’s incorrect Latoya. Your aunt lost her contract because she came in on a date she wasn’t scheduled as a guest and waited outside of Nene’s dressing room for most of the day, essentially stalking her. Then she came and borrowed clothing from the collection to wear and take pictures with Nene,” the person explained.

She went on to say, “She wasn’t authorized to do any of that and technically shouldn’t have even been in the building at all. I worked for the network at the time and was Styling that show. You aunt acted unprofessionally period. Don’t put out false information. I have respect for you, but that’s not what happened at all.”

“Looks like my Canadian peeps from the channel is speaking out!” NeNe captioned the post. “Oh check out Ladiesofsuccessmiami.com and the women enterpreneur factory #blm #bbm #wepowerfulinnumbers.”

Fans seemingly were with NeNe this time. “Im glad the truth came out. I’m not going to lie. I side with Nene on this. Every year they paint her as the Bad guy. Then Bravo keeps bringing girls on who don’t like Nene. Yet they won’t give Nene friend [Marlo Hampton] or any friends of Nene’s a peach on the show. Let me add that one of the this girl is close friends with Kandi [Burruss] but yet they won’t bring Phaedra back on the show to give Kandi heat. I think Bravo hates Nene,” a supportive fan commented.

“The new girls always trying to get on by coming for the Queen. It is very tired,” someone else added, while a person wrote, “Latoya should have shut her mouth up.” Accusing LaToya of doing this for storyline, a person said, “Want a storyline sooo bad but dragging nene ain’t it !”

LaToya and Drew Sidora will join other Housewives in upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. Drew will be the second actress to appear on the show besides Kim Fields. Kim, who starred in season 7 of “RHOA”, left the series after one season to prioritize her acting and directing career. Meanwhile, LaToya was first reported to join “RHOA” back in 2019.