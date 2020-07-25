Every NFL team’s biggest question mark as training camp opens

Brian Spurlock / USA Today Sports Images

Stefon Diggs seemed disgruntled in Minnesota for much of last season, so it wasn’t a shock to see the team trade him this offseason. While the Vikings were a run-heavy offense in 2019, Diggs’ electric ability still provided a threat that made the offense much better. The team is hoping a healthy Adam Thielen and first-round pick Justin Jefferson can adequately replace what they lost by trading Diggs, but the team is also likely to lean on Dalvin Cook again with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak now calling plays.