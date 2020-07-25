Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run By Cointelegraph

Home Business Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run...

Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run

Matilda Coleman
Ether (ETH) price has shown an incredibly strong performance this week, rising more than 22% since the start of the week and currently less than one dollar away from setting a new high for 2020.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the upcoming 2.0 upgrade and the explosive growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector are being attributed to the current bullish sentiment surrounding the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

