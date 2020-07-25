Entire Michigan State football team enters two-week quarantine

All of the Michigan State Spartans football team has entered a 14-day quarantine.

Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, multiple staff members and one student-athlete recently tested positive for the coronavirus. In a prepared statement obtained by ESPN, Michigan State explained:

“As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.”

Michigan State paused student workouts on Wednesday upon learning a staff member tested positive for the virus. The university won’t decide on resuming training sessions until additional testing is completed.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten moved to conference-only schedules for football and other sports. It’s speculated Power Five conferences could cancel campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic.