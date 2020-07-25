Eddie George says ‘batteries, bottles of urine’ thrown at him at PSU

Eddie George’s collegiate football career at Ohio State is one he’ll never forget, especially considering what happened to him while playing against Penn State.

The four-time Pro Bowler detailed an experience in which he had various things thrown at him while playing at the university, and it wasn’t pretty.

“I remember playing in college and going to Penn State and having to walk through that tunnel and fans throwing batteries and bottles filled with urine,” George said in a roundtable discussion with Robert Horry, Harold Reynolds and BetOnline.ag. “Those are the things that create memories.”