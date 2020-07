No one will ever forget Dr. Anthony Fauci’s horrendous first pitch attempt.

Fauci, who threw out the first pitch during the Washington Nationals’ Opening Day matchup against the New York Yankees on Thursday, even joked about how horrible the pitch was.

“It went in the wrong direction,” Fauci told the Washington Post. “I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base.”