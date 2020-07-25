Door Still Open for Future ZEC Relisting, Liquid Exchange COO Says By Cointelegraph

Door Still Open for Future ZEC Relisting, Liquid Exchange COO Says
After delisting privacy-focused asset Zcash (ZEC) in pursuit of regulatory compliance, Japanese exchange Liquid is not against a future relisting, pending regulatory clarity.
“Regarding ZEC and our decision to temporarily stop providing trading services, we are seeking further guidance from both industry working groups and the MAS before we resume trading on Liquid,” exchange COO Seth Melamed told Cointelegraph on July 25, referring to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
