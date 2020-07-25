Doja Cat Reveals She Contracted COVID-19

Roommates, while Doja Cat has been celebrating all types of success with her music, she neglected to tell her fans that she had contracted the coronavirus!

In a recent interview with Capital XTRA, Doja reveals that despite staying in the house and social distancing, she did test positive for COVID-19. She says although she is fine now, she did suffer with symptoms for about four days.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said. “I’m okay now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Though some fans are glad she’s doing better, some have pointed out that Doja previously expressed an interesting view about the virus. Back in March, she said that she wasn’t scared of the virus, and compared it to the Corona brand of beer.

“B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu! I’m not scared.”

She continued saying: “Y’all are p*ssy, period. You just have to take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

