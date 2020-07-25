Disney And Nickelodeon Childhood Stars Who Are Gorgeous

1.
Paul Butcher as Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101:
2.
Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky from Zoey 101:
3.
Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro from Victorious:
4.
Josh Peck as Josh Nichols from Drake & Josh:
5.
Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson from iCarly:
6.
Skai Jackson as Zuri Ross from Jessie:
7.
Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack from Andi Mack:
8.
Melise (fka Malese Jow) as Geena Fabiano from Unfabulous:
9.
Jordan Calloway as Zack Carter-Schwartz from Unfabulous:
10.
Karan Brar as Ravi Ross from Jessie:
11.
Alexandra Shipp as KT Rush from House of Anubis:
12.
Moisés Arias as Rico Suave from Hannah Montana:
13.
Brianne Tju as Haley from Corey in the House:
14.
Jake T. Austin as Max Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place:
15.
Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback from Wizards of Waverly Place:
16.
Brandon Mychal Smith as Nico Harris from Sonny with a Chance:
17.
Rowan Blanchard as Riley Matthews from Girl Meets World:
18.
Corey Fogelmanis as Farkle Minkus from Girl Meets World:
19.
Carlson Young as Tiffany Blake from As the Bell Rings:
20.
Josie Totah as Stuart Wooten from Jessie:
21.
Lastly, Nat and Alex Wolff from The Naked Brothers Band:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF