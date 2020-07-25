Disney And Nickelodeon Childhood Stars Who Are Gorgeous

Bradley Lamb
1.

Paul Butcher as Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101:


Nickelodeon, @paulbutcher / Via instagram.com

…time was good to this man.


2.

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky from Zoey 101:


Nickelodeon, @erinzariah / Via instagram.com

Mark Delfigalo is shaking.


3.

Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro from Victorious:


Nickelodeon, @tarreyn / Via instagram.com

The puppet was really holding him back.


4.

Josh Peck as Josh Nichols from Drake & Josh:


Nickelodeon, @shuapeck / Via instagram.com

I am a loyal subscriber to his YouTube channel because he has, ahem, very interesting things to say. Yeah. That’s the ONLY reason why I watch his videos.


5.

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson from iCarly:


Nickelodeon, @nathankress / Via instagram.com

Freddie grew up to be a dad AND a dadDY.


6.

Skai Jackson as Zuri Ross from Jessie:


Disney Channel, @skaijackson / Via instagram.com

She was already precious, and now she’s GORGEOUS!


7.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack from Andi Mack:


8.

Melise (fka Malese Jow) as Geena Fabiano from Unfabulous:


Nickelodeon, @melise / Via instagram.com

Two words: BONE STRUCTURE.


9.

Jordan Calloway as Zack Carter-Schwartz from Unfabulous:


Nickelodeon, @j_callloway6 / Via instagram.com

8-year-old me knew he’d grow up to be a cutie…


10.

Karan Brar as Ravi Ross from Jessie:


Disney Channel, @karabrar / Via instagram.com

Sir, who gave you permission to look like this?


11.

Alexandra Shipp as KT Rush from House of Anubis:


12.

Moisés Arias as Rico Suave from Hannah Montana:


Disney Channel, @490tx / Via instagram.com

A face like that should be in front of the camera, not behind it.


13.

Brianne Tju as Haley from Corey in the House:


Disney Channel, @briannetju / Via instagram.com

I didn’t know a human could glisten this much.


14.

Jake T. Austin as Max Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place:


Disney Channel, @jaketaustin / Via instagram.com

…time was also good to this man.


15.

Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback from Wizards of Waverly Place:


Disney Channel, @greggsulkin / Via instagram.com, @greggsulkin / Via instagram.com

I can’t give you a million pics of glowed-up Gregg, so I’m giving you two. You’re welcome.


16.

Brandon Mychal Smith as Nico Harris from Sonny with a Chance:


Disney Channel, Four Weddings and a Funeral / Via Hulu

Sir, who gave you the RIGHT?


17.

Rowan Blanchard as Riley Matthews from Girl Meets World:


Disney Channel, @rowanblanchard / Via instagram.com

Move over, Tyra Banks! Rowan’s stealing your smize.


18.

Corey Fogelmanis as Farkle Minkus from Girl Meets World:


Disney Channel, @coreyfogelmanis / Via instagram.com

Alexa, play “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves.


19.

Carlson Young as Tiffany Blake from As the Bell Rings:


Disney Channel, @carlsonyoung / Via instagram.com

Her jawline can cut me in line and I’d say thank you.


20.

Josie Totah as Stuart Wooten from Jessie:


Disney Channel, @josietotah / Via instagram.com

Josie is TRULY thriving and living her best life and we love to see it.


21.

Lastly, Nat and Alex Wolff from The Naked Brothers Band:


Nickelodeon, Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

I’d wanna be ~naked~ with those — you know what, nope, I’m gonna stop while I’m ahead.


