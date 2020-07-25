Demi Lovato Feels Free of Her Demons Two Years After Drug Overdose

Instagram

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is celebrating her life on ‘miracle day’ in a heartwarming note, two years after she landed in hospital following a near-fatal drug overdose.

Demi Lovato is having a great week – a day after announcing her engagement to fiance Max Ehrich, the singer is celebrating life two years after she was hospitalised following an accidental drug overdose.

The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recalled her “miracle day” in a note she posted on social media on Friday (24July20), two years to the day after her near-death drama.

“Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one,” she wrote. “It represents how the Dr’s (doctors) at Cedar’s (sic) Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”

“Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not just because I fell in love (Although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.”

She shared that things that used to get her down “for weeks or even months” now pass like “tropical storms,” thanks to her “relationship with God.”

“Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first,” she added.

“Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey… I love you all.”

Demi’s new fiance also showed his support, calling the singer “the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel.”

He added, “I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can’t wait for our future.”