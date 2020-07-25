Deals: Save on Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Solo Pro in New Sales (Up to $70 Off)

A collection of discounts have hit Beats headphones this week, including the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. As in previous sales, you can get $20 off Powerbeats, $50 off Powerbeats Pro, and $70 off Solo Pro.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Powerbeats Pro, you’ll find the discounted $199.95 price tag is available for every color of the Bluetooth headphones, including the new cloud pink, glacier blue, spring yellow, and lava red colors. This also remains one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for a new model of the Powerbeats Pro.

Below we’ve highlighted each of these deals in a list, focusing on Amazon’s sales. If you prefer other retailers, you can find these discounts across a number of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, B,amp;H Photo, and more.

