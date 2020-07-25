David Fifita signs three-year deal to join Gold Coast Titans

The Gold Coast Titans have secured a major coup, with David Fifita signing a three-year deal with the club.

Fifita’s signing was confirmed by Titans head of culture Mal Meninga on Saturday afternoon, with the Maroons star accepting a deal worth over $3 million over the entirety of the contract.

“It’s a great signing for the club,” Meninga said on Fox League.

“With all humility and respect I think the Fifita family has handled it really well, Dave and his mum Gwen and all their family have handled tough circumstances. It’s been played out in the media hasn’t it? But it’s a great acquisition for the club going forward.”

David Fifita is arguably the biggest singing in the Gold Coast Titans’ 13-year history (Getty)

Fifita’s exit is the latest blow in what has quickly turned into a disastrous season for the Brisbane Broncos.

Broncos CEO Paul White called the loss of Fifita to the club’s Queensland rivals “disappointing” but said he respected the 20-year-old’s decision.

“We have been in ongoing discussions, across more than 20 meetings, as we sought to find a way to keep David at the Broncos, where he has played some fantastic football in recent years,” White said.

“At the end of the day it was a really tough decision for a young man to make and we respect the choice that David has made.

“It’s disappointing to see David depart but we look forward to him returning to the field to finish out the season with the Broncos. We wish him all the best with his rugby league future.”

Fifita’s decision to leave the club is yet another blow in what has become a tumultuous season for Brisbane (Getty)

Fifita’s decision to join Gold Coast brings to an end a protracted contract saga that has dominated the headlines this season.

The Origin representative looked to have committed to the Titans last month, before choosing to remain with the Broncos.

However, the Titans increased their initial offer, offering Fifita over $3 million over three years, terms that could not be matched by his current side.

After making his NRL debut in 2018, Fifita has become one of the most exciting young stars in the competition, representing Queensland in last year’s State of Origin, while also making appearances for Australia and the Prime Minister’s XIII.