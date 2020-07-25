Cricket news, Ollie Pope inspires England on Day One at Old Trafford, Rahkeem Cornwall takes a stunner

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England’s innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Friday.

England recovered from 122-4 just before tea to close on 258-4, with Pope on 91 as he goes in search of his second test century and Buttler on 56.

Both players were under pressure to deliver in the third test after underwhelming performances so far in this series. Buttler, in particular, is feeling the heat from Ben Foakes for the wicketkeeper position and a first half-century in tests since September justified the selectors’ backing of the limited-overs specialist.

Buttler smashed recalled spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for two sixes in the same over — one over deep midwicket and the other over long-on — but otherwise stayed measured and largely restrained in a 120-ball knock. His one and only test century came two years ago against India.

Pope, whose highest score in this series was 12, compiled his runs quicker — a rarity for a batsman alongside Buttler — and struck 11 fours before bad light stopped play for the day about 10 minutes before the scheduled end in Manchester.

“It does feel like a little bit of weight off my shoulders,” Pope said. “Obviously with the pandemic, we haven’t played cricket in a long time and to miss out in the first three innings and be in such an intense environment, you’re not able to get out and see our families. You just go back to your room.

“I have found that a little bit challenging.”

While England enjoyed the day’s action, there was special praise for crowd favourite Cornwall who plucked a stunning catch in the slip to send Roy Burns packing.

Despite his 140kg 6ft 6in frame, the West Indies big-man looked as light as a feather on his feet as his one-handed reflex stunned Burns.

Pope is playing in his 10th test, averages 47, and already has a test century against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in January.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described Pope as the country’s best young player since Joe Root.

“It’s a massive compliment, especially from an ex-captain and one of the greats,” Pope said. “I take it as a massive positive. I don’t necessarily see it as added pressure, it’s just a nice thing to have said about you and hopefully I can fill those shoes.”

