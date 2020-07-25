Coronavirus: Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi tests positive | Football News





Xavi has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old, who is currently the manager of Qatari club Al Sadd, is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” Xavi said in a statement on Instagram.

“David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff.

View this post on Instagram Avui no podré acompanyar el meu equip en la tornada a la competició oficial. David Prats, entrenador del filial de l’@alsaddsc, ocuparà el meu lloc com a cap de l’equip tècnic. Fa uns dies, seguint el protocol de @qsl, vaig donar positiu en l’últim test COVID19. Afortunadament em trobo perfectament, però seguint el protocol, continuaré aïllat fins que ho hagi superat. Quan els serveis mèdics m’ho permetin, m’incorporaré a la meva rutina i feina diàries amb més ganes que mai. Agraeixo a totes les autoritats, especialment als responsables de @qsl, @qfa i d’ @alsaddsc per posar a la nostra disposició tots els mitjans per a una detecció precoç que eviti més contagis i garanteixi el desenvolupament normal de la competició. Una abraçada i ens veiem aviat als camps de futbol! ⚽ _____ Hoy no podré acompañar al equipo en la vuelta a la competición oficial. En mi lugar y a la cabeza del staff técnico estará David Prats – entrenador del equipo filial de @alsaddsc – Hace unos días y siguiendo el protocolo de @qsl di positivo en el último test COVID19 que me realizaron. Afortunadamente me encuentro en perfecto estado pero, siguiendo el protocolo, aislado hasta que lo haya superado. Cuando las autoridades sanitarias me lo permitan, me incorporaré a mi rutina y trabajo diarios con más ganas que nunca. Agradezco a todas las autoridades y en especial a los responsables de @qsl, @qfa y de @alsaddsc el poner a nuestra disposición todos los medios para una detección precoz que evite mayores contagios y garantice un desarrollo normal de la competición. Un abrazo y nos vemos pronto en los campos de fútbol! ⚽️ A post shared by Xavi (@xavi) on Jul 25, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.

“When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

The Qatar Stars League resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al Khor on Saturday with five games remaining.

Xavi extended his contract at Al Sadd for another year earlier this month, amid speculation linking him with a managerial return to Barcelona.