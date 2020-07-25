Comic-Con TV Cast Photos: Riverdale, Lucifer, The Walking Dead & More

Were it not for a little thing called the coronavirus, TVLine’s annual Comic-Con interview suite and photo studio would be in full swing at this very moment — so you’ll forgive us for getting a little nostalgic, won’t you?

From Riverdale and The Vampire Diaries to Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, we’ve hosted some of the small screen’s biggest casts in our regular spot at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel. And since this year’s special [email protected] is entirely virtual, we figured we’d take a look back at 30 of our favorite portraits from our years at the con.

Sure, our gallery is full of familiar faces from true TVLine staples — including Once Upon a Time, Outlander and Teen Wolf — but it also includes shows you probably forgot existed. (Scream Queens, anyone? Or how about Netflix’s short-lived Marvel’s The Defenders?)

Other familiar faces you can expect to see include the stars of Arrow, Lucifer, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Originals, Shadowhunters, Stranger Things, Supergirl and so many more.

Browse our gallery of memorable Comic-Con portraits — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which of your favorite shows are you missing right about now?