Clippers’ Lou Williams claims he went to gentleman’s club just to pick up dinner

Lou Williams gave an all-time great excuse to NBA investigators for visiting a gentleman’s club during the COVID-19 pandemic while briefly away from the Orlando bubble for a personal matter.

The Clippers’ sixth man said he was merely visiting Magic City in Atlanta to pick up dinner this past Thursday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Magic City bills itself as the “premier Atlanta strip club” and is a fully nude adult entertainment venue.

But yes, dinner. Nothing else. Just some wholesome wings to go.

Lou Williams tweeted a photo Friday of a man named, Paul G. Willams, with the caption “Long Live Pops,.” Sources said Williams told NBA investigators that he attended a viewing for Williams which ended around 6 p.m. on Thursday, then went to Magic City to pick up dinner. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

The trip to Magic City could wind up costing Williams and the Clippers. The NBA is reviewing whether his stop warrants an extended quarantine when he returns to Orlando, which could force him to miss extended time after the league’s July 30 restart.

The Clippers face the Lakers next Thursday in a game Williams will likely miss regardless of the NBA’s determination. There’s a four-day minimum quarantine for anyone who leaves the bubble, but that total could be increased to two weeks depending on circumstance.

Williams isn’t the only one to make a questionable choice during the pandemic. Kings center Richaun Holmes was recently caught sneaking off the Orlando campus to pick up a food delivery.