Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion Over “S–tty” Twitter Joke

Many online felt Chrissy’s tweets about Megan were insensitive, especially given that the rapper has been recovering from gunshot wounds from a recent incident that also involved Tory Lanez‘s arrest.

“I didn’t even see Chrissy Teigen tweet that but she should’ve kept that in the drafts. Megan just got shot last week baby. Read the room,” one Twitter user commented in one of Chrissy’s post.

Another added, “That joke format could literally have worked with Lizzo, Cardi, Nicky, yet you chose Megan at a time when she’s literally being harassed and taunted with insensitive jokes.”

“Since @chrissyteigen ‘loves’ Megan so much she could’ve hopped on her 13 million follower platform to say, Megan is recovering from a gunshot trauma, pls send her love and healing vibes. But instead she decided to make Megan the butt of a corny ass joke. And that speaks volumes,” one Twitter user shared.

Despite going private on Twitter, Chrissy addressed her Megan posts in a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon.