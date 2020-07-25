Home Entertainment Chrissy Teigen Apologized For Joking About Megan Thee Stallion

Chrissy Teigen Apologized For Joking About Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 11 minutes ago. Posted 11 minutes ago

“I should have known that it is just not the right time.”

Chrissy Teigen may want to leave the jokes to the comedians next time.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

On Friday, the former Sports Illustrated model tweeted a joke about the “Savage” rapper, who was recently shot in the foot.


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

“I have a Megan Thee Stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on,” Chrissy tweeted.

It’s safe to say Chrissy’s joke didn’t go over so well. People quickly called her out for joking about someone who was recently injured:

@chrissyteigen This is fucked up Chrissy, what happened to megan the stallion was very traumatic and right now we should only be wishing her support and love, especially when speaking on her name.

Since @chrissyteigen “loves” Megan so much she could’ve hopped on her 13 million follower platform to say, Megan is recovering from a gunshot trauma, pls send her love and healing vibes. But instead she decided to make Megan the butt of a corny ass joke. And that speaks volumes.

Since @chrissyteigen “loves” Megan so much she could’ve hopped on her 13 million follower platform to say, Megan is recovering from a gunshot trauma, pls send her love and healing vibes. But instead she decided to make Megan the butt of a corny ass joke. And that speaks volumes.

Chrissy Teigen needs to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion right tf now. Cant believe John Legend out here letting his wife make jokes about a black woman who was shot, tf? In 2020? Dont black lives matter to yall? @chrissyteigen @theestallion @johnlegend

Chrissy Teigen needs to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion right tf now. Cant believe John Legend out here letting his wife make jokes about a black woman who was shot, tf? In 2020? Dont black lives matter to yall? @chrissyteigen @theestallion @johnlegend

Megan recently opened up about being “hurt and traumatized” by the incident and seeing people joking about her online:

Black women are so unprotected &amp; we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

Black women are so unprotected &amp; we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

One fan pointed out that fact, specifically:

Others just simply did not understand the “joke”:

“I have a Megan joke but it needs to get twerked on.” On top of not reading the room, Chrissy girl what the fuck does that even mean?????????

“I have a Megan joke but it needs to get twerked on.”

On top of not reading the room, Chrissy girl what the fuck does that even mean?????????

Chrissy caught wind of the backlash she was receiving and tweeted, “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo fucking annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools.” She also made her account — which has over 13 million followers — private again.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hours later, the TV personality owned up to her mistake and apologized.

On Saturday morning, she tweeted, “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something [they’re] known for with Meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time, especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was.”


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all,” she continued.


David Livingston / Getty Images

“You’ll say someone else wrote this or that I don’t mean it and that’s always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I’ll take it,” Chrissy added.

The 34-year-old also responded to a Twitter user who wrote, “Out all the celebrities [you could have] picked tho, [you] chose someone who is in recovery and trying to heal.”

@chrissyteigen out all the celebrities u clda picked tho, u chose someone who is in recovery and trying to heal 🤨

@chrissyteigen out all the celebrities u clda picked tho, u chose someone who is in recovery and trying to heal 🤨

According to Chrissy, she didn’t even think about Megan’s recent shooting incident. “She is known for twerking. That was my only thought behind it,” she wrote. “It had no other intent and the shooting didn’t cross my mind because my world is consumed with QAnon stuff and not much else online.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Megan has yet to respond to Chrissy’s apology, but we will update you if she does.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©