Chrishell Stause’s Divorce From Justin Hartley Becomes Focus of ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3 Trailer

WENN/Avalon

The former ‘Days of Our Lives’ actress split from her ‘This Is Us’ star husband in 2019 with him listing July 8 as their date of separation in his divorce filing.

–

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley‘s split from his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, will be a big part of her Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset” when the third season launches next month (August).

A new trailer for the show, which dropped on Friday (July 24), focuses on the break-up with Stause announcing the news to her co-workers.

The revelation really upsets Chrishell’s castmate Christine Quinn, who was planning her wedding at the time.

Quinn, who got married in April, says on camera, “I really want to be excited for my wedding but obviously, it’s overshadowed by Chrishell’s divorce.”

During the trailer, former U.S. soap star Stause breaks down and through tears says, “The crazy way in which this went down, people want answers. I want answers.”

<br />

In a previous clip from May, Stause was filmed packing a suitcase, stating, “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Hartley and Stause wed in October, 2017. He filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences in November (19), revealing the date of separation as 8 July (19). Chrishell has disputed the separation date.

“Selling Sunset” season three will premiere on Netflix on 7 August.