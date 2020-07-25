Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Duvernay-Tardif earned a medical degree from McGill University in Canada and has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason. He has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 this summer and said in a social media post that if he is going to take any health risks, it will be to help patients.

My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 25, 2020

The NFL and its players association agreed earlier Friday to an opt out clause for the upcoming season. Those who choose to voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend rather than their contractual salary, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press. Those with medical opt outs will receive $350,000. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the stipend amount was not made public.

The deadline to opt out is Aug. 3.

Duvernay-Tardif signed a four-year deal in February 2017 that would have paid a base salary of $2.75 million this season.

The Chiefs welcomed rookies to training camp earlier this week, though most of their was spent undergoing tests for COVID-19 and routine physicals. Veterans such as Duvernay-Tardif were expected to arrive in the coming days.