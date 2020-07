New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes missed the entire 2019 MLB season after brutally fracturing his right ankle while on his ranch. On Friday as the Mets took on the Atlanta Braves, Cespedes announced his return in a big way with a thunderous home run.

With Braves pitcher Chris Martin on the mound, Cespedes got ahold of a 93 mile-per-hour fastball and took it deep to left for the game’s first run.