Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.136846 by 11:53 (15:53 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 25.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $3.526830B, or 1.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.121946 to $0.136846 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.38%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $431.453042M or 0.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1161 to $0.1368 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 89.86% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,595.8 on the .com Index, up 0.44% on the day.

was trading at $285.53 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.66%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $176.842466B or 60.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $31.908961B or 11.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.