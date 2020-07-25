Bug Blamed for Instagram Unexpectedly Accessing Camera in iOS 14

Some users have noticed that Instagram is unexpectedly accessing the camera, reports The Verge.

Users have reported that the green “camera on” indicator was displayed in iOS 14 when scrolling through their feed, but not taking a photo or a video. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram said that the behavior was a bug and is being fixed.

“We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in ‌iOS 14‌ Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t,” the spokesperson said. “We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

Instagram’s bug is the latest in a series of unexpected app behavior controversies revealed by ‌iOS 14‌’s aggressive privacy notifications. ‌iOS 14‌ notifies users when an app or widget pastes text from the clipboard or accesses the camera or microphone. Since the release of the ‌iOS 14‌ developer and public beta, a large number of popular apps, such as LinkedIn, Reddit, and TikTok, have been discovered to be covertly accessing clipboard data.

Last year, Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, was found to be accessing the camera in the background whenever the app was in use, without the users’ knowledge.