Boosie Badazz: R Kelly Is A Bigger Star That Michael Jackson Or Stevie Wonder!!

Popular Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is a big R Kelly fan, and he’s making some outlandish claims – that R Kelly is a bigger star, with more hit songs that Michael Jackson or Stevie Wonder.

Yes, you read that right.

R Kelly is currently in prison. Prosecutors allege that he has been involved in sex trafficking and child pornography. But that hasn’t changed Boosie Badazz’ opinion of the singer. He is a fan of the incarcerated singer and during a recent interview, he had quite a bit to say about Kelly’s placement in the industry.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Boosie and Vlad discussed R Kelly and the rapper claimed that no artist could match R Kelly in a Verzuz battle.

“Nobody! Who you gone call? Michael Jackson? No. Beyoncé? No. Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly,” Boosie said enthusiastically. Vlad mentioned Stevie Wonder. “He can’t f*ck with no R. Kelly. Stevie Wonder can’t f*ck with no R. Kelly! Let’s keep it real man… I don’t give a damn what he did, who he f*cked. I know he f*cked up, but when it come to talent, we cannot take this away from R. Kelly ’cause you don’t take it away from Michael Jackson, so we ain’t gonna take it away from R. Kelly.”

Things just intensified from there as Vlad named off hits from Prince, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder but Boosie wasn’t budging. Even Beyoncé wasn’t in the running for Boosie.