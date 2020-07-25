Boosie Badazz: R Kelly Is A Bigger Star That Michael Jackson Or Stevie Wonder!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Popular Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is a big R Kelly fan, and he’s making some outlandish claims – that R Kelly is a bigger star, with more hit songs that Michael Jackson or Stevie Wonder.

Yes, you read that right.

R Kelly is currently in prison. Prosecutors allege that he has been involved in sex trafficking and child pornography. But that hasn’t changed Boosie Badazz’ opinion of the singer. He is a fan of the incarcerated singer and during a recent interview, he had quite a bit to say about Kelly’s placement in the industry.

