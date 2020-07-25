Blake Shelton Opened Up About Gwen Stefani’s Kids

“That’s a scary moment for me.”
You may have seen that last month, Gwen Stefani posted at touching Instagram to her partner of five years, Blake Shelton.
She captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day, @BlakeShelton. Thank you for helping me raise these boys! We love you.”
And while Blake and Gwen aren’t exactly the most private about their relationship, Blake hasn’t spoken much about the dynamic between him and Gwen’s three children — Kingston (14), Zuma (11), and Apollo (6).
But on the Today show Friday, host Hoda Kotb brought up Gwen’s kids and the Father’s Day Insta specifically. “Gwen posted a picture of her kiddos and you and captioned it, ‘Happy Fathers Day.’ That was just so sweet and touching in that moment,” she said. “It just spoke a thousand words.”
“That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy,” Shelton said.
“But then you do have to consider after awhile, they start to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that…”
“…which is new to me — responsibility. Carson can tell you, Hoda.”
Yes, it’s definitely a lot of responsibility. From the looks of Gwen’s Insta, the kids seem to love Blake.
I mean, honestly how cute are these photos?!
Adorable. And the kids seem really happy, too.
Congratulations, Gwen, Blake is def a keeper. And props to you, Blake, for being such a good addition to their family. <3
