Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Show They Can Be ‘Happy Anywhere’ in New Music Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani has a perfect message to share amid Coronavirus lockdown in their new romantic music video of “Happy Anywhere”. In the new video, the pair are being cuddly as they sing about being perfectly happy no matter where they are as long as they are together.

The video, which was released on Friday, July 24, opens with some archival clips from Gwen’s phone and shot by Gwen’s brother Todd. Blake and Gwen are later seen crooning together in a green field in Oklahoma.

“I’m running wide open/ I was born with my feet in motion/ But since I met you, I swear/ I could be happy anywhere,” they serenade in the chorus of the song, which hit No. 1 on all charts on Friday morning. “Any map dot location/ You’re always my destination / You’re the only thing that I’m chained to/ I could be happy anywhere/ I could be happy anywhere with you.”

The two “The Voice” coaches also offered a live performance of their latest duet on “Today” on Friday morning as part of the 2020 Citi Music Series. For the occasion, Gwen opted to don a white tanktop and denim pants while her boyfriend, whom she has been dating since 2015, rocked denim-on-denim outfit.





Prior to the release of the song, which marks their fourth together, Blake said in a statement, “Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere’.”

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year,” the 44-year-old country star added.