Binance Now Sending Out Its Debit Cards By Cointelegraph

Binance Now Sending Out Its Debit Cards
After months of waiting, planning and testing, Binance has begun delivering its debit cards to customers.
“This started shipping in limited quantities as of yesterday, I heard,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, said in a July 25 tweet, responding to a community member interested in the product.
