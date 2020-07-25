Best

Wallet Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Android Central

2020

The Galaxy Note 9 is already an enormous phone, and if you plan on carrying it around in your pocket, then the addition of your wallet is gonna weigh your pants down. If you’re already planning on slapping a case on that beauty, then why not get a case that’s not just a case and take the two-in-one approach? These are the best wallet cases for Galaxy Note 9.



Staff pick

Maxboost’s simple wallet case has white stitching, which looks lovely against the black leather, and its triangular closure is different from what you usually see on wallet cases. It has space for three cards and a cash pocket, and the cover folds into a kickstand. $11 at Amazon

$22 at Newegg This case comes in three colors of glossy leather, with two card slots and a cash pocket on the inside cover, along with a bumper case that holds and protects your Note 9. There’s a magnetic closure to keep everything secure, and the front cover folds back into a kickstand. From $17 at Amazon

$43 at Newegg If you don’t want a traditional folio-style wallet case, then this slim option from Spigen is what you’re after. It has a slot on the back with a cover that slides out, and you can store two cards and some cash. There are precise cutouts for everything, including the S Pen, and the button covers offer great feedback. From $18 at Amazon This versatile case has a detachable, leather-backed bumper case that has durable TPU edges, so when you’re at home or out and about, but don’t need your wallet, you’re still covered. There are five colors to choose from, and Amovo claims the inner case still allows for wireless charging. $25 at Amazon If you need to carry more than the average wallet case will allow, then you need this wallet case, which has a double cover to let you carry up to 10 cards, cash, and there’s even a zipper pocket for change! The inside case also detaches, so you can have a gorgeous, slim phone cover when you don’t need the wallet. $23 at Amazon If you’re just looking for a simple, black, no-frills wallet case, then check this one out. It has spots for two cards, a cash pocket, and a magnetic closure. It’s all black, with a subtle Spigen logo etched into the front and back. $16 at Amazon If you like your case to make more of a statement, then this ProCase option is what you want. It comes in six color combinations, which are all vibrant, and there’s an included wristlet, making it more like a clutch. There are three card slots, a cash pocket, and a small cosmetic mirror inside. From $13 at Amazon

$32 at Newegg This case’s novel design features a vertical flip cover on the back that’s held in place by a simple magnetic snap. There’s a total of four card slots and one cash slot, and there are four colors to choose from. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber to prevent scratches on your Note 9. $18 at Amazon This case’s stitching makes a cross pattern that’s accented by a rivet, giving it the appearance of a leather jacket. It has a magnetic closure, three card slots, and a cash pocket. This is a simple, great-looking case. $11 at Amazon

If you still can’t decide

As you can see, there are a lot of wallet cases available for the Galaxy Note 9. If you can’t decide which one to get, we’d recommend going for the Maxboost Wallet Case. Why? It has a classic design, holds up to three credit cards and loose cash, and comes in at a price tag that we think you’ll love. That’s likely the perfect combo for a lot of folks reading this.

Something else worth checking out is the Amovo 2-in-1 Wallet Case. This is a special case that features a 2-in-1 design. Amovo’s case does a great job as a wallet, holding up to three credit cards at a time, but you can actually detach the wallet portion and use it as a regular protective case, too.

Finally, we have to give some love to the Spigen Slim Armor CS. At first glance, this doesn’t look like a wallet case at all. However, when you open the hidden slot on the back, you’ll find a storage area to hold up to two cards and some cash.