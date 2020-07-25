Best Speakers for Chromebooks in 2020

Best

Speakers for Chromebooks

Chromebooks are great for things like working in Google Docs or doing a little web surfing, but with many models having fancy swiveling hinges that can stand like an easel, they can also make for excellent movie screens. Streaming video is a great way to use your Chromebook, but there’s one thing, though — the sound often sucks. That’s not a Chromebook thing; it’s just hard to put decent sounding speakers into a slim and light laptop. The solution, thankfully, is easy — external speakers. Here is a selection of speakers (and a pair of headphones that become a speaker) that not only sound great but will also work with your Chromebook without any fuss.



The Harmon/Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy. Its booming bass and sound clarity are staples of the Harmon/Kardon experience, and the ability to connect to not only your Chromebook but to a second device, such as a mobile phone to take calls, is invaluable. The speaker also comes with eight hours of battery life per charge, so it’s great for parties. Did I forget to mention that you can set two of these speakers up in a stereo configuration using the HK Connect app? These basic speakers from Cyber Acoustics are a great way to get more sound from your Chromebook without breaking the bank. There aren’t any extras or fancy tricks here — just a good set of plug and play speakers for a great price. Plus, they’re small so that they won’t take up a lot of space on your desk. If you want something with oomph, but small enough to take in your pocket, the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra should be on your radar. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra has a 100-foot Bluetooth range and can be set up for wireless stereo audio. It packs a sturdy 20-hour playtime on one charge, or you can also hook up the speaker to your Chromebook via 3.5mm aux cable for passive audio. From $35 at Amazon

$35 at Walmart A stylish and surprisingly loud (30 watts with 62 watts peak) set of speakers will separate stereo audio nicely, and the included 5.25-inch ported subwoofer sits out of sight and pumps out the bass. Set up is easy: You simply connect the control puck to your Chromebooks 3.5 mm audio port. Convenient volume and bass controls, as well as a master on/off switch, are built into the control pod, so all the adjustments are at your fingertips. If your Chromebook is the main piece of your home office setup, you’re going to need some quality speakers to go with them. The Logitech Z623 is a THX-certified 2.1 stereo speaker set that connects to your Chromebook via 3.5mm audio cable, and it can bring your music and movies to life with studio-quality audio. Okay, this might be overkill for a typical Chromebook, but if you have a high-end Chromebook that can handle 4K video, such as the Lenovo Yoga c630, it makes a bit more sense. The z506 connects via 3.5mm input, meaning no delay in transmitting audio. This makes it perfect for a home office setting when you’re just relaxing, listening to music, or streaming a movie after a long day’s work. $145 at Amazon

$200 at Newegg Headphones that become speakers are a unique proposition, and the SoundBot SB250 delivers as both a speaker and a pair of headphones. It may last only about three hours in speaker mode, due to its 1000 mAh battery, but regardless of that, you’re sure to get nice and clear sound no matter which way you use them.

If we’re making some suggestions…

None of these speakers are bad choices. Absolutely none. However, based on your needs, you would be tempted to go in a particular direction when picking the ‘perfect’ speaker choice for your Chromebook or Chromebook setup.

If you’re looking for portability with quality sound from a tried and true brand, Samsung’s Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 6 should be the choice you make. The bass kicks — and I mean kicks. Just one of these speakers has enough sound to fill a medium-sized room, and the carrying handle makes it easy for transport from place to place.

If you’re just looking for the simplest of simple hookups, Cyber Acoustics’ CA-2014 multimedia speakers are far from a bad choice. They’re small, compact, and are unassuming. They’re the epitome of ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid,” and that’s why you’ll love these speakers: simplicity at its finest.

If you’re looking to make the Chromebook the centerpiece of your home office setup, look no further than the Logitech Z623 2.1 stereo speakers. The Z623 offers THX-certified sound to help bring the audio from whatever you are playing on your Chromebook to life, with a crispy bass that will certainly shake the room.