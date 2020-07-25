Battaash eyes Goodwood again | Racing News

Battaash is among entries for the King George Stakes at Goodwood as he chases a fourth win in the Group Two.

Charlie Hills’ speedster finally laid his Ascot hoodoo to rest last time out when winning the King’s Stand Stakes, and heads to Sussex on Friday unbeaten at the track.

The six-year-old will be a red-hot favourite to add a 12th win in 22 starts.

It will not be a penalty kick, though, with Kevin Ryan’s Prix de l’Abbaye winner Glass Slippers a possible opponent.

Karl Burke’s Dubai Station, John Quinn’s Liberty Beach and Ken Colt, trained in France by Fabrice Chappet, are also all possibles at this stage.

There are 20 entries for the Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes, headed by William Haggas’ Prix de la Foret winner One Master.

Breathtaking Look, Under The Stars, Wasmya, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, and Jessica Harrington’s Valeria Messalina add the depth.

In the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, Roger Varian’s impressive Royal Ascot winner Khaloosy could clash with Aidan O’Brien’s Arizona.

Haggas’ My Oberon, so impressive at York last week, and George Margarson’s Ropey Guest are among a classy entry of 12.

In the l’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes, David Menuisier’s Thundering Blue is one of 10.

Defoe, Communique, Spanish Mission and Alounak are in the mix too.