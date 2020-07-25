Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Regulatory Attention and Fraudsters: Bad Crypto News of the Week
It’s been a good week for . The dollar price is up more than 3 percent to around $9,500. That $10,000 ceiling is looking more fragile than ever. One sign that the ceiling may be about to break is the decline in Google (NASDAQ:) searches for “Bitcoin.” According to Google Trends, search interest is the lowest since December 2019. Last time search interest fell by such a degree, the price climbed around 50 percent.
One coin in which interest is running high—and putting up prices—is pennies. A slowdown in coin production caused by the coronavirus has led to a shortage of small change. The Community State Bank of Milwaukee is now offering a 5 percent premium to customers who bring in their coin jars. Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of Satoshis.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.