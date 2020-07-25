Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Regulatory Attention and Fraudsters: Bad Crypto News of the Week



It’s been a good week for . The dollar price is up more than 3 percent to around $9,500. That $10,000 ceiling is looking more fragile than ever. One sign that the ceiling may be about to break is the decline in Google (NASDAQ:) searches for “Bitcoin.” According to Google Trends, search interest is the lowest since December 2019. Last time search interest fell by such a degree, the price climbed around 50 percent.

One coin in which interest is running high—and putting up prices—is pennies. A slowdown in coin production caused by the coronavirus has led to a shortage of small change. The Community State Bank of Milwaukee is now offering a 5 percent premium to customers who bring in their coin jars. Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of Satoshis.

