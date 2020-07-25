Avanti Announces ‘Cash-Equivalent Stablecoin Disruptor’ By Cointelegraph

Avanti Announces ‘Cash-Equivalent Stablecoin Disruptor’
Avanti Bank & Trust, Wyoming-based pioneering financial institution planning to offer services to the crypto industry, has announced plans for a ‘stablecoin disruptor’ that’s designed to modernize U.S. dollar payments.
In a July 23 announcement, Avanti said that the payment instrument, dubbed ‘Avit,’ is not a security and predicted it “will likely be treated as a cash equivalent” by regulators. Avit will be programmable via Avanti’s API.
