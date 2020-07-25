Australia reports surge in daily new cases, record fatalities By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney
MELBOURNE () – Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state’s leader said on Sunday.
Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 fatalities in past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.