As TikTok ‘Spyware’ Rumor Swirls, Crypto Apps Safety in the Spotlight By Cointelegraph

As TikTok ‘Spyware’ Rumor Swirls, Crypto Apps Safety in the Spotlight



Over the past few weeks, TikTok has found itself in hot water over security issues. First, it was axed in India along with 58 Chinese apps for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner.” Later, it became a major target for Trump’s administration against the backdrop of America’s faltering relationship with China and was even banned for Wells Fargo (NYSE:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) employees, with the latter later retracing the news, saying it did not intend to prohibit using TikTok.

While the censure of TikTok’s data collection habits seems to stem from mostly geopolitical reasons — its harshest critics accuse the app of being spyware for the Communist Party of China — some research suggests that TikTok isn’t much different from Western apps in terms of privacy and security, with the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal being arguably the clearest example.

