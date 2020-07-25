As TikTok ‘Spyware’ Rumor Swirls, Crypto Apps Safety in the Spotlight By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

As TikTok ‘Spyware’ Rumor Swirls, Crypto Apps Safety in the Spotlight

Over the past few weeks, TikTok has found itself in hot water over security issues. First, it was axed in India along with 58 Chinese apps for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner.” Later, it became a major target for Trump’s administration against the backdrop of America’s faltering relationship with China and was even banned for Wells Fargo (NYSE:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) employees, with the latter later retracing the news, saying it did not intend to prohibit using TikTok.

While the censure of TikTok’s data collection habits seems to stem from mostly geopolitical reasons — its harshest critics accuse the app of being spyware for the Communist Party of China — some research suggests that TikTok isn’t much different from Western apps in terms of privacy and security, with the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal being arguably the clearest example.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR