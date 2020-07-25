Are These Celebrities 21 Years Old? Quiz

EntertainmentAre These Celebrities 21 Years Old? QuizBy Bradley Lamb - July 25, 202006ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Celebrity·Updated 32 minutes ago. Posted 32 minutes agoMore like ~twenty-fun~, amiright?! Millie is actually 16! She was born on February 19, 2004.James is exactly 21. He was born on May 23, 1999.Emma is actually 19! She was born on May 22, 2001.Jaden is actually 22! He was born on July 8, 1998.The Merrell twins are actually about to turn 24! They were born on August 6, 1996.Lil Nas X is exactly 21! He was born on April 9, 1999.Timmy is actually 24! He was born on December 27, 1995.Madison is exactly 21! She was born on March 5, 1999.Billie is actually 18! She was born on December 18, 2001.Lil Yachty is actually 22! He was born on August 23, 1997.Camila is actually 23! She was born on March 3, 1997.Yara is actually 20! She was born on February 10, 2000.Liza is actually 24! She was born on March 31, 1996.Sabrina is exactly 21! She was born on May 11, 1999.Brooklyn is exactly 21! He was born on March 4, 1999.Willow is actually 19! She was born on October 31, 2000.Tom is actually 24! He was born on June 1, 1996. DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!