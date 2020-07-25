Andrew Adkins hospitalised, Hot ‘N’ Hazy euthanised after horror fall at Rosehill

Leading jockey Hugh Bowman is expected to come under scrutiny after a horror fall in the opening race at Rosehill, that has left fellow rider Andrew Adkins in hospital and resulted in a promising horse being put down.

The incident happened in the closing stages of the 1200 metre race, when Bowman, on Smart Image, tried to go around another horse, clipping Adkins on Hot ‘N’ Hazy, with Adkins crashing to the turf.

He was taken to the nearby Westmead Hospital with a broken leg, a broken collarbone and seven rib fractures.

“Andrew Adkins has a fractured tibia and fibula that will be fixed with a nail either tonight or tomorrow. He also has a fractured clavicle that will require plate fixation,” Racing NSW doctor David Duckworth said.

Earlier this week trainer Danny Williams described Hot ‘N’ Hazy as the best horse he’s had in a decade. Tragically, the horse suffered a broken shoulder in the fall and had to be put down.

It’s a terrible blow for connections of the two-year-old colt, who won a trial by 14 lengths on Monday.

Fellow jockeys, including Tommy Berry, sprinted onto the track after the race to check on Adkins’ condition. He was attended to by paramedics at the track before being transported to hospital.

Jockey Andrew Adkins crashes to the turf during the opening race at Rosehill. (Getty)

Stewards have opened an inquiry into the fall, but adjourned the hearing until Adkins is able to give evidence.

“The whole race was just carnage from start to finish,” fellow jockey Lousie Day said.

“Horses going everywhere.”

It’s the latest in a dreadful run of injuries for Adkins, who was badly hurt in a fall at Randwick last April, while he also suffered a broken wrist in an accident at his home last year.