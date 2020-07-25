Amit Sadh stands up for hair stylist, make-up artistes and urges producers to pay them



We all know that while the actors get to look their best in front of the camera and director, cinematographer also get their due, it’s many a times people like hair stylists, make-up artistes and even spot-person (helpers) who get left out and don’t get their much required due. Morover what’s really sad is the fact these people also get their fees much later and at times their monies are so delayed that they don’t even get paid. Fighting for this injustice, Amit Sadh raised his voice and questioned the industry folks to change this unfair system.

Recently Amit Sadh took to his social media and shared a post saying, ‘I know we have started to work and from home … but guys … big people … please pay hair , make up , spots …( helpers ) they need to start and revive … !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages . ! Pranaam !’

When a leading daily reached out to the actor and asked him the reason behind his Tweet, he said that he’s really concerned about these hardworking artistes to work around the clock for a project and don’t get paid. He said that his own team was not paid for one of the projects he did. The actor had to use his own sources and make their payment was released. He says, “It’s a major issue that needs to be addressed. My tweet was an ultimatum to all those who are not paying these guys.”

Amit Sadh further says, “I am trying to create an ecosystem, wherein I will pool in some of my own money, seek help from industry friends and urge fans to contribute in every way possible to ensure that no one in the crew is ever without food. There is an intent to build an organization eventually. It will take time as these things don’t happen overnight.”