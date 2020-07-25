Alison Brie Says Her Show ‘Glow’ Will Remain on Hiatus Until Coronavirus Health Crisis Is Over

Netflix

The Zoya the Destroya depicter believes her Netflix series won’t resume filming anytime soon amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic because it’s ‘a really physical show.’

–

Alison Brie isn’t confident her hit Netflix series “GLOW” will resume filming anytime soon.

The star appears as Ruth ‘Zoya the Destroya’ Wilder in the female wrestling series and, due to the physical contact involved in the series, the star told People it will likely be a while before the cast reunites and starts filming again.

“We’re a really physical show,” she shared. “When we shut down, I was in a wrestling ring and was in mid-sweat on another person as we were gearing up to shoot a match. We definitely taste each other’s sweat fairly often.”

Alison added that, while they did manage to film two episodes for the upcoming final season, they’ll still probably be one of the last shows to start up again.

“I don’t think we want to compromise creatively, given that it’s our final season,” she explained. “So I don’t think we’re going to be one of the first shows going back.”