Alastair Clarkson questions umpiring after controversial Tom Papley double-goal in loss to Sydney

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has bemoaned the umpiring decision to award Swans forward Tom Papley a controversial free kick in the Hawks’ loss to Sydney.

Papley, who is currently leading the Coleman Medal race, added another four goals as the young Swans overturned an early deficit to run out 9. 6. (60) to 7. 11. (53) winners at the SCG.

With Clarkson’s side holding a 14 point lead 21 minutes into the second quarter, Papley dribbled home a goal and then got in the face of former teammate Tom Mitchell, resulting in some pushing and shoving.

The Swans forward was somewhat fortuitously handed another free-kick 10m out from the goal after Hawks defender James Frawley pushed him to the ground following the first goal.

Tom Papley finished with four goals in a match-winning performance for the Swans (Getty)

The decision did not sit well with Clarkson after his side’s fourth consecutive loss, with the veteran coach bemoaning the lack of consistency from the umpires.

“In a low-scoring game, the free kicks are 22-13 against, so it feels like an extra player on the ground,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“But that’s the way it goes, there will be games where we’re in front in the free kick count, it didn’t work out for us in this game.

“(Papley) milks a free kick as good as anyone in the competition and he did so on this occasion again.

Hawthorn’s loss leaves it 15th on the ladder with just three wins in eight matches this season (Getty)

“You just wish that they were consistently paid to everyone that gets knocked off the ball like that.

“There was probably five either side tonight and they paid one. Nine other occasions in the game, someone gets knocked to the ground and the umpire doesn’t pay it.”

When notified by the media of Clarkson’s comments about Papley, Sydney coach John Longmire was left shaking his head in disbelief.

“I don’t talk about opposition players at clubs,” Longmire said.

Swans coach John Longmire was left visibly frustrated by Clarkson’s comments on Papley (Getty)

“I’m not here to comment on that and I don’t think I’d be commenting on opposition players.”

Longmire’s frustration over Clarkson’s call comes just weeks after the veteran coach took issue with Richmond coach Damien Hardwick’s criticism of his side’s game style.

Following the win, Papley said that his aggressive response to Mitchell after the goal was due to Mitchell sledging him minutes before the goal.

Sydney’s win leaves it in 14th position, leapfrogging Clarkson’s Hawthorn side who are now 15th with 12 points from eight games and a percentage of just 79.7 percent.