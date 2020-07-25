After user reports, Instagram says it is "fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren't,quot; (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Kim Lyons / The Verge:

After user reports, Instagram says it is "fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren't,"  —  The company says it's fixing the issue  —  In the latest instance of iOS 14's beta mode tattling on unexpected app behavior …

