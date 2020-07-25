Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielder | Football News





Adam Lallana has spent six seasons at Liverpool

Brighton are close to signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

The club have been in talks with the former England midfielder about a deal thought to be a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old has spoken about looking forward to returning to Anfield with an opposing team next season.

In an interview this week he said: “It’s going to be unfortunate I won’t get a chance to properly say goodbye. But I’m pretty sure I’ll be back at Anfield and hunting for three points against them.

“I’m sure they’ll give me a nice welcome and it’ll be nice to say goodbye properly and I’m sure that will happen next season at some point.”

It is understood Lallana had other offers to consider from Premier League clubs.

More to follow…