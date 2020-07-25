9 LGBTQ Icons Who Deserve Monuments

As racist Confederate statues continue to be torn down around the country and the House voted to ban them in federal buildings just this week, we thought it was a good time to add some suggestions for their replacements. Queer suggestions, that is.

Surprisingly, LGBTQ monuments are virtually nonexistent around the world today. (Even though, ya know, same-sex marriage has officially been around longer than the actual Confederacy.)

There are a number of fierce historical figures who said “gay rights!” before most of us were even born and who have made tremendous contributions to the LGBTQ community. And they deserve to be celebrated!

A few queer monuments we are already happy to see up and beaming include the likes of Harvey Milk, Walt Whitman, and Frida Kahlo. However, it’s time to do more, so here’s a list of 9 other folks (living and dead) we believe have earned the right to the biggest, queerest, and shiniest monuments.

And, who knows? With cities like Chicago creating petitions that let citizens choose who will replace statues like the Christopher Columbus one, this could really happen.