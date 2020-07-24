Zion Williamson has returned to Orlando bubble

The 20-year-old Williamson had left the bubble over a week ago to attend to an urgent, undisclosed family matter. A recent update given by the Pelicans revealed that Williamson was getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away, which had continued to produce negative results.

The exact length of Williamson’s quarantine period is still to be determined but will be for a minimum of four days, per league protocol. The Pelicans are set to begin the resumed season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz, so Williamson’s status for that game seems very much up in the air.