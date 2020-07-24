York Regional Police lay charges in relation to 407ETR data breach

York Regional Police have laid charges in an investigation involving a data breach of 407ETR customer information.
In May 2018, the police force began an investigation after receiving information from 407ETR that customer data had been accessed without authorization by an employee.
“After a lengthy investigation, evidence revealed that an employee had used a company computer to access and compile a list of names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in specific geographic regions,” York Regional Police stated in a news release.
A 37-year-old man has been charged on July 23rd with ‘mischief to data’ and ‘unauthorized use of a computer.’ The man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on November 5th.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit or call Crime Stoppers.
Source: York Regional Police