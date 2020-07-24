Yankees, Nationals kneeling prior to national anthem met with mixed response

Yankees and Nationals players took a stand by kneeling Thursday night.

Prior to the start of the 2020 MLB season opener in Washington, all members of both teams took a knee prior to the start of the national anthem. They also held a piece of black cloth.

The Nationals and Yankees all knelt (every single player) for a moment before the anthem, but no one knelt while the anthem was played. pic.twitter.com/RKTUtSOmpv — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) July 23, 2020

There were reports in recent days that the Yankees and Nationals would settle on a gesture of solidarity in support of social justice and against racial inequality; this was the result. Earlier in the week, members of the Giants and Angels knelt during the national anthem prior to an exhibition, bringing attention to a sport that has wrestled with racism throughout its existence.

MORE: Dr. Fauci’s terrible first pitch | Trump to throw first pitch in Bronx

As with most things social justice in sports, this was met with both invitation and opposition. Some called the gesture touching while others pointed out that kneeling before the national anthem defeats the purpose of similar protests that have taken place around sports.