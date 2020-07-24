Witney Carson Can’t Contain Excitement Over First Pregnancy

Instagram

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro-dancer shares the joyful news by posting a photo of herself hugging husband Carson McAllister while holding a pregnancy test towards the camera.

“Dancing with the Stars” regular Witney Carson is pregnant with her first child.

She announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, July 23, posting a photo of herself hugging husband Carson McAllister and holding a positive pregnancy test towards the camera.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” she wrote. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now… We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

The happy news comes just over two months after Carson’s best friend and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” regular Lindsay Arnold announced she was pregnant with her first child, a baby girl.